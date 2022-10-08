NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 1,136 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $152.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.05 and a 200 day moving average of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

