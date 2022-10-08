NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 304 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $194.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $193.41 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.