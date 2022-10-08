NBT Bank N A NY Acquires New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $219.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.65. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

