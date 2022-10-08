NBT Bank N A NY Acquires New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 558,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,093,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hershey by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,047 shares of company stock valued at $51,991,861. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Shares of HSY opened at $220.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.59. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

