NBT Bank N A NY Acquires Shares of 7,807 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after acquiring an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

