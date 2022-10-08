NBT Bank N A NY Buys 1,505 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.
CSCO stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.
