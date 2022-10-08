NBT Bank N A NY Buys 1,743 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.37.

NYSE TFC opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

