NBT Bank N A NY Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.