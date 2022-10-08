NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 8.1% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.3% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.00.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $550.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.23 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $659.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

