NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $683,804,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nucor by 201,104.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,993,000 after buying an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $82,501,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

