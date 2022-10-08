NBT Bank N A NY Purchases Shares of 9,850 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $51.97 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

