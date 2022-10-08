NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Exelon were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

About Exelon



Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

