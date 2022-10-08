NBT Bank N A NY Sells 2,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.