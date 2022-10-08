Neighbourhoods Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million (NHT)

Neighbourhoods (NHT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Neighbourhoods has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $123,751.00 worth of Neighbourhoods was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neighbourhoods token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neighbourhoods has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Neighbourhoods Profile

Neighbourhoods was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Neighbourhoods’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,972,813,374 tokens. Neighbourhoods’ official website is neighbourhoods.network. Neighbourhoods’ official message board is medium.com/sacred-capital. Neighbourhoods’ official Twitter account is @neighbour_hoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neighbourhoods

According to CryptoCompare, “Neighbourhoods (NHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Neighbourhoods has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,972,813,374 in circulation. The last known price of Neighbourhoods is 0.00043208 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $109,726.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neighbourhoods.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neighbourhoods directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neighbourhoods should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neighbourhoods using one of the exchanges listed above.

