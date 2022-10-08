Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Lifted to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Neoen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neoen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Neoen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NOSPF opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. Neoen has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

