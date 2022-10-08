Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Neometals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RDRUY opened at 7.47 on Friday. Neometals has a 12-month low of 5.83 and a 12-month high of 15.00.
About Neometals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neometals (RDRUY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.