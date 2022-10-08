Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDRUY opened at 7.47 on Friday. Neometals has a 12-month low of 5.83 and a 12-month high of 15.00.

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

