Neopin (NPT) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Neopin (NPT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Neopin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Neopin token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00006186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neopin has a market capitalization of $15.92 million and $125,593.00 worth of Neopin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neopin Profile

Neopin’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Neopin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,198,811 tokens. Neopin’s official Twitter account is @neopinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neopin’s official message board is medium.com/neopin-official. The official website for Neopin is neopin.io.

Neopin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neopin (NPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. Neopin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Neopin is 1.20968856 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $160,975.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neopin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neopin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neopin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neopin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

