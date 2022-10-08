Neos Credits Trading Down 7.6% This Week (NCR)

Neos Credits (NCR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Neos Credits has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Neos Credits has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $76,976.00 worth of Neos Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neos Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neos Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Neos Credits Token Profile

Neos Credits’ launch date was July 16th, 2018. Neos Credits’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,428,414 tokens. The official website for Neos Credits is neos.com. Neos Credits’ official Twitter account is @neos_vr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neos Credits is https://reddit.com/r/NeosVR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neos Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neos Credits (NCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Neos Credits has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Neos Credits is 0.17287035 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $63,636.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neos.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neos Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neos Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neos Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neos Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neos Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.