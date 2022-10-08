NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

NetApp Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

