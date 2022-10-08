Nether NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $63,197.00 (NTR)

Nether NFT (NTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Nether NFT has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Nether NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nether NFT has a total market capitalization of $416,000.00 and approximately $63,197.00 worth of Nether NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nether NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nether NFT Profile

Nether NFT’s genesis date was July 26th, 2021. Nether NFT’s total supply is 26,000,000 tokens. Nether NFT’s official website is nethernft.io. Nether NFT’s official Twitter account is @nethernft. Nether NFT’s official message board is netheru.io/blog. The Reddit community for Nether NFT is https://reddit.com/r/nftnether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nether NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “Nether NFT (NTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nether NFT has a current supply of 26,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nether NFT is 0.01832778 USD and is down -6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $85,246.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nethernft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nether NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nether NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nether NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nether NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nether NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.