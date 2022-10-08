New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.58.

NGD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after buying an additional 4,385,529 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,950,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,821,380 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after buying an additional 1,771,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Gold by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 1,742,132 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.94 on Monday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $641.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

