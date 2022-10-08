New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

