New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $3.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYMT. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.28 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.54%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -142.85%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

