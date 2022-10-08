Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEXXY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nexi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NEXXY stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. Nexi has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

