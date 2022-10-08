NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given New GBX 5,700 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($74.92) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NXGPF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($77.94) to GBX 5,200 ($62.83) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,531.33.

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

