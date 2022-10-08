NextEarth Price Tops $0.0017 (NXTT)

NextEarth (NXTT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One NextEarth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextEarth has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. NextEarth has a total market cap of $8.42 million and $11,907.00 worth of NextEarth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NextEarth Token Profile

NextEarth launched on January 26th, 2022. NextEarth’s total supply is 58,332,450,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,932,450,163 tokens. The official message board for NextEarth is blog.nextearth.io. The Reddit community for NextEarth is https://reddit.com/r/nextearth. NextEarth’s official Twitter account is @nextearth_. The official website for NextEarth is nextearth.io.

NextEarth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NextEarth (NXTT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. NextEarth has a current supply of 58,332,450,163 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NextEarth is 0.00171741 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $17,177.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nextearth.io/.”

