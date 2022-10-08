NEXTEP Price Tops $0.0001 (NEXTEP)

NEXTEP (NEXTEP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One NEXTEP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXTEP has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEXTEP has a total market cap of $10.94 million and approximately $19,775.00 worth of NEXTEP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXTEP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NEXTEP Token Profile

NEXTEP’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. NEXTEP’s official Twitter account is @nextep_crypto. NEXTEP’s official website is nextepcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling NEXTEP

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXTEP (NEXTEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXTEP has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NEXTEP is 0.00011497 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,638.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nextepcrypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXTEP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXTEP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXTEP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXTEP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXTEP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.