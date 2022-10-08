NEXTEP Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week (NEXTEP)

NEXTEP (NEXTEP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, NEXTEP has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. NEXTEP has a total market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $19,775.00 worth of NEXTEP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXTEP token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NEXTEP Profile

NEXTEP was first traded on December 5th, 2021. The official website for NEXTEP is nextepcrypto.com. NEXTEP’s official Twitter account is @nextep_crypto.

Buying and Selling NEXTEP

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXTEP (NEXTEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXTEP has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NEXTEP is 0.00011497 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,638.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nextepcrypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXTEP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXTEP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXTEP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

