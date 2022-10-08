NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ (NEX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 2.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $3,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.