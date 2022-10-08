Nexus Dubai 1-Day Volume Tops $91,511.00 (NXD)

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Nexus Dubai has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $91,511.00 worth of Nexus Dubai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexus Dubai has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus Dubai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai Token Profile

Nexus Dubai was first traded on January 26th, 2022. Nexus Dubai’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,235,750,201 tokens. The official website for Nexus Dubai is nxdproject.io. The Reddit community for Nexus Dubai is https://reddit.com/r/nexusdubai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus Dubai’s official Twitter account is @nxdproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Dubai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Dubai (NXD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Nexus Dubai has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexus Dubai is 0.00591262 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $201,368.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nxdproject.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus Dubai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus Dubai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus Dubai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

