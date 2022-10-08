NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Upgraded to Neutral by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.13.

TSE:NFI opened at C$12.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. NFI Group has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$26.60. The company has a market cap of C$957.54 million and a PE ratio of -14.59.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.8287081 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.33%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

