NFT Champions Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,692.00 (CHAMP)

NFT Champions (CHAMP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One NFT Champions token can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Champions has a market cap of $15.99 million and $47,692.00 worth of NFT Champions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Champions has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFT Champions Token Profile

NFT Champions’ launch date was October 26th, 2021. NFT Champions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NFT Champions’ official Twitter account is @nftchampions and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFT Champions’ official website is nftchampions.cc.

NFT Champions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Champions (CHAMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. NFT Champions has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NFT Champions is 0.0192384 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $95,744.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftchampions.cc/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Champions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Champions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Champions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

