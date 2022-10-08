NFT Worlds Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million (WRLD)

NFT Worlds (WRLD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. NFT Worlds has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $697,372.00 worth of NFT Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT Worlds has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Worlds token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFT Worlds’ genesis date was December 26th, 2021. NFT Worlds’ total supply is 606,090,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,962,071 tokens. The official website for NFT Worlds is www.nftworlds.com. NFT Worlds’ official Twitter account is @nftworldsnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Worlds (WRLD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT Worlds has a current supply of 606,090,664.56. The last known price of NFT Worlds is 0.00903173 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $970,820.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nftworlds.com/.”

