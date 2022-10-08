NFT11 Price Hits $0.18 (NFT11)

NFT11 (NFT11) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One NFT11 token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT11 has a total market cap of $568,523.21 and $10,755.00 worth of NFT11 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT11 has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT11 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFT11 Token Profile

NFT11 launched on August 7th, 2021. NFT11’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,092,486 tokens. The official message board for NFT11 is medium.com/@nfteleven. The Reddit community for NFT11 is https://reddit.com/r/nft11. NFT11’s official Twitter account is @nft11_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFT11’s official website is nft11.io.

Buying and Selling NFT11

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT11 (NFT11) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFT11 has a current supply of 125,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFT11 is 0.17807116 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $87.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nft11.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT11 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT11 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT11 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT11 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT11 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.