NFTY Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million (NFTY)

NFTY Network (NFTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. NFTY Network has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of NFTY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTY Network has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One NFTY Network token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,470.15 or 1.00009130 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002157 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00063869 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022277 BTC.

NFTY Network Profile

NFTY Network (NFTY) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2021. NFTY Network’s total supply is 509,684,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,258,901 tokens. NFTY Network’s official Twitter account is @nftyfinance. The Reddit community for NFTY Network is https://reddit.com/r/nftylabs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NFTY Network is nftynetwork.io. The official message board for NFTY Network is nftylabs.medium.com.

NFTY Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTY Network (NFTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFTY Network has a current supply of 509,684,123 with 256,258,900.61 in circulation. The last known price of NFTY Network is 0.01069841 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $429,231.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftynetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTY Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

