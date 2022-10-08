Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 3,940 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $152.34 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.24 and a 200-day moving average of $177.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

