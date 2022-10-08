Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 8,545 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 588.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $77.52 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.