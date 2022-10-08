Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 25,180 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 137,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 49,007 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 27,796 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

