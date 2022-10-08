Niftyx Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.56 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $435.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,507.91 or 0.99953148 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003466 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064097 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022329 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a token. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 tokens. Niftyx Protocol’s official message board is niftyx.medium.com. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @niftyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niftyx Protocol’s official website is www.niftyx.org.

Niftyx Protocol Token Trading

