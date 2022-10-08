Nimiq Hits 24-Hour Volume of $183,175.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $13.44 million and $183,175.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,437,670,833 coins and its circulating supply is 9,917,920,833 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is https://reddit.com/r/nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq (NIM) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate NIM through the process of mining. Nimiq has a current supply of 10,436,467,400.57507 with 9,916,717,400.57507 in circulation. The last known price of Nimiq is 0.00135196 USD and is up 7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $180,222.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nimiq.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

