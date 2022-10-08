Niob Finance Price Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (NIOB)

Niob Finance (NIOB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Niob Finance has a market cap of $580,718.29 and $10,871.00 worth of Niob Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niob Finance has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Niob Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Niob Finance Token Profile

Niob Finance’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. Niob Finance’s total supply is 36,585,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,509,972 tokens. Niob Finance’s official Twitter account is @niobfinance. The Reddit community for Niob Finance is https://reddit.com/r/niob_finance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niob Finance’s official website is niob.finance. Niob Finance’s official message board is niobfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Niob Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Niob Finance (NIOB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Niob Finance has a current supply of 36,585,245 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Niob Finance is 0.00177377 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,220.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niob.finance/.”

