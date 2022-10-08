Nitro League (NITRO) Price Hits $0.0216 on Top Exchanges

Nitro League (NITRO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Nitro League token can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nitro League has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Nitro League has a market cap of $935,828.55 and $109,407.00 worth of Nitro League was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Nitro League

Nitro League was first traded on December 12th, 2021. Nitro League’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,333,333 tokens. Nitro League’s official message board is medium.com/nitro-league. Nitro League’s official website is nitroleague.com. Nitro League’s official Twitter account is @nitroleaguegame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nitro League

According to CryptoCompare, “Nitro League (NITRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nitro League has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nitro League is 0.02173722 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,077,577.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nitroleague.com/.”

