NoblessCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.17 Million (NBLS)

NoblessCoin (NBLS) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, NoblessCoin has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar. NoblessCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $8,632.00 worth of NoblessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoblessCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NoblessCoin Profile

NoblessCoin’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. NoblessCoin’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens. NoblessCoin’s official website is nblscoin.co.kr. NoblessCoin’s official Twitter account is @nblscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoblessCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoblessCoin (NBLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NoblessCoin has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NoblessCoin is 0.0000013 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,196.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nblscoin.co.kr.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoblessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoblessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoblessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

