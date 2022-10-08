Nodle (NODL) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week

Nodle (NODL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Nodle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nodle has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Nodle has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Nodle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Nodle

Nodle’s genesis date was August 25th, 2022. Nodle’s total supply is 8,410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,594,000,000 coins. Nodle’s official Twitter account is @nodlenetwork. The official website for Nodle is www.nodle.com. Nodle’s official message board is app.subsocial.network/@nodle.

Nodle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nodle (NODL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Nodle has a current supply of 8,410,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nodle is 0.00350111 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $503,715.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nodle.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nodle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nodle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nodle using one of the exchanges listed above.

