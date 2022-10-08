Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,669.81

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $73,669.81 and approximately $20.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Token Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn’s genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,741 tokens. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @nfyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance.

Non-Fungible Yearn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Fungible Yearn has a current supply of 100,000 with 94,740.57756593 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Fungible Yearn is 0.77759516 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nfy.finance/.”

