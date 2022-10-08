Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $51.00 at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 995,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after buying an additional 296,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 624,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

