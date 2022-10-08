Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 62286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Northern Superior Resources Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.90 million and a PE ratio of -48.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,545 hectares situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

