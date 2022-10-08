Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $511.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $496.09 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $515.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.88 and a 200-day moving average of $467.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

