Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.86.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.