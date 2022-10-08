NOSHIT Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $344,311.50 (NSH)

NOSHIT (NSH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. NOSHIT has a market cap of $344,311.50 and $9,414.00 worth of NOSHIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOSHIT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NOSHIT has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NOSHIT Token Profile

NOSHIT’s launch date was November 27th, 2021. NOSHIT’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. NOSHIT’s official website is noshitcoin.io. NOSHIT’s official Twitter account is @noshitcoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NOSHIT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NOSHIT (NSH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NOSHIT has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NOSHIT is 0 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23,531.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://noshitcoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOSHIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOSHIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOSHIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

